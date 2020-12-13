‘Govt should provide Corona vaccine for free’

The governments should take up the responsibility of organising the immunisation programme, demands Praja Arogya Vedika.

Visakhapatnam: Speakers at a round table organised by Praja Arogya Vedika demanded free and safe Corona vaccine for all, without allowing it to be controlled by corporate houses nor making it a commercial product.

The governments should take up the responsibility of organising the immunisation programme. In the meanwhile, the clinical trial data in its entirety should be kept in the public domain from time to time and only safe vaccines should be permitted, they stated.

Other suggestions of the round table include focus on quality cold chain management all over the country, proper training to health workers with awareness on vaccine side-effects and prevention, budgetary allocations for restoring public sector vaccine companies, comprehensive research on virology and spelling out the effect of vaccines on post-covid patients.

They also suggested setting up special Corona hospitals at the district level and prevent usage of medicines not under Corona protocol in accordance with WHO directive.

PAV state general secretary T.Kameswara Rao anchored the meeting in which prof. PJ Srinivas, IMA Vizag chapter president PA Ramani, People for India leader BL Narayana, and others participated.

