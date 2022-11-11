ISRO scientist dies of snake bite in Karnataka

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

File Photo of Boini Krishnaiah

Medak: A scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation‘s (ISRO) Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan in Karnataka, died of a snakebite on Thursday.

Boini Krishnaiah (41) of Tekmal Mandal headquarters, according to relatives, was working as a scientist with MCF since 2007. After his work hours on Wednesday, he had gone for a walk on Wednesday around 7 pm, when he was bitten by a venomous snake. Krishnaiah was rushed to a local hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning. The body was brought to his native village in Tekmal on Friday.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran and other officials paid their last respects to Krishnaiah, whose final rites were conducted on Friday evening. His relative Yadaiah said that Krishnaiah had studied in a local government school until Class 10. Later, he had completed his intermediate in social welfare residential school in Hathnoora. After completing his BTech from RK Engineering College, Bodhan, Krishnaiah had cracked a recruitment test of ISRO.

Krishnaiah was survived by his wife and two children.