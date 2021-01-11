Mancherial girl wins gold medal in sprinting

K Tulasi Choudary was selected for participating in a national level event slated to be organised in Assam on February 6 and 7

Mancherial/ Nizamabad: A girl student from a private school won the gold medal in an under-14 junior State-level 60-metre athletic meet held in Khammam district centre on Sunday. She was selected for participating in a national level event slated to be organised in Assam on February 6 and 7.

According to a press statement released here on Monday, K Tulasi Choudary, a Class IX student of Carmel Convent High School excelled in the State-level competition and achieved the gold medal. She was congratulated by principal of the institution Sister Rincy and coach G Anil Kumar and teachers for showing outstanding performance in the meet.

Yellareddy student

Yellareddy social welfare residential school student scored big at the State-level sports meet. A student from the institute won the first prize in 300 metre running competition and stood second in long jump. He was selected to the national level sports meet. Kamareddy residential schools co-coordinator Mahender expressed happiness over winning the competition and getting selected for national meet.

