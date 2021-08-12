Pallavi Model School celebrates World Sanskrit Day

The students spoke about the significance of the language and ancient facts.

To recognize, commemorate and revive the ancient Indian language Sanskrit, a special assembly was organised on World Sanskrit Day at Pallavi Model School, Boduppal on a virtual platform.

The assembly began with the prayers, a dance performance followed by a pledge, recitations of vedas and slokas in Sanskrit from Bhagavad-Gita. The students spoke about the significance of the language and ancient facts.

Principal T Tanuja, vice-principal Kiranmai, teachers and parents graced the occasion and encouraged the children. Speakers at the event urged everyone to strive to conserve our rich and invaluable culture and be proud of our heritage.

