Friday, Nov 4, 2022
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Poachgate: TRS silent; BJP denies allegations
Yasangi acreage to go up in Hanamkonda
BJP targeted 38 persons in Telangana to toe its line using ED
WhatsApp new feature lets you to hide ‘online’ status
Fetus-in-fetu: Eight fetuses found in 21-day-old baby in Ranchi
Thanks to ‘Mithai-ka-Dabba’, consultations for diabetes rise in metro cities post Diwali
A record 93.13 poll percentage registered in Munugode by-poll
Total lunar eclipse on November 8; here’s what you need to know
BJP denies links with persons accused in MLAs poaching case
Read to know about Lambadi folk dance, a fusion of Rajasthan, Telangana culture
Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break on Friday in Telangana
Musk begins laying off Twitter employees, shuts offices ‘temporarily’
Latest News
Go effortless with vacuum cleaners
21 mins ago
Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceuticals adopt African Lion at Nehru Zoological Park
1 hour ago
TOSS to release results of exams held in Sept/Oct on Saturday
2 hours ago
GE Aerospace extends contract with TASL for aircraft engine components
2 hours ago
MLA poaching: Take up case Suo Moto, CPI urges High Courts
2 hours ago
More...
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceuticals adopt African Lion at Nehru Zoological Park
Hyderabad: Van filled with Rs 31 lakh cash found abandoned
Object to road closure notices, SCB residents urged
Hyderabad: Abdominal aorta rupture treated by stenting at Kamineni Hospitals
High drama as wife catches cop with another woman in Hyderabad
Innovation centre to come up at Hyderabad Public School
Hyderabad: Madhi movie team joins Green India Challenge
Dr Avula Laxmaiah of NIN elected as fellow of National Academy of Sciences
NIMS faculty elected as fellow of National Academic of Medical Sciences
‘Woods’ at Shamshabad welcomes nature lovers to enjoy day at Athena
Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl
Cyberabad police issues traffic advisory for motorists travelling on this route till Dec 31
Renova Hospitals paediatric team saves preterm baby weighing just 720 grams
One-day fundraiser art exhibition, Varnatulika 2022, to be held on Nov 6
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: October 31, 2022
More...
India
BJP targeted 38 persons in Telangana to toe its line using ED
3 hours ago
Three siblings die after refrigerator explodes in Tamil Nadu
3 hours ago
Fetus-in-fetu: Eight fetuses found in 21-day-old baby in Ranchi
6 hours ago
Musk’s job cut hits Twitter India, unaffected employees living in constant fear
6 hours ago
Total lunar eclipse on November 8; here’s what you need to know
6 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Understand what IUCN status is
2 weeks ago
Calculate a partner’s share of profit in business
2 weeks ago
Time to take a break and stay stress-free
2 weeks ago
Understand the importance of ecology
2 weeks ago
More...
web stories
More...
US risks losing talented H1-B visa holders to Canada: Study
Virat Kohli’s birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the champion
What your sign says: 04-11-2022
65 per cent Indian firms now employing gig workers amid tech talent crunch
Elon Musk to cut half of Twitter’s workforce: Report
What your sign says: 03-11-2022
Telangana
TOSS to release results of exams held in Sept/Oct on Saturday
MLA poaching: Take up case Suo Moto, CPI urges High Courts
Nizamabad Collector urges people to update their Aadhaar cards
Poachgate: TRS silent; BJP denies allegations
Urban, rural areas developed under CM KCR rule: Puvvada
Nizamabad: Six member gang of thieves held, gold worth Rs 9 lakh seized
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Memories of Licence Raj
22 hours ago
Editorial: Time up for sedition law
2 days ago
Editorial: Going digital
3 days ago
Editorial: New owner, new worries
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Vrindashri takes top honours at inter-school gymnastics championship
T20 World Cup: Australia survive Rashid Khan cameo to win by four runs, keep semifinal hopes alive
TCA Nizamabad T20 League: Jagirdar bowls Perkit CC to victory
Horse Racing: Fly To The Stars shines in morning trials
Virat Kohli’s birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the champion
Twitter reacts as Ireland’s bowler Josh Little takes hat-trick
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Special trains between Srikakulam and Tirupati from Nov 6
3 hours ago
PM Modi urged to honour bifurcation promises
4 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma hospitalised again
1 day ago
Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, son arrested after inquiry in Andhra Pradesh: DIG
1 day ago
Posani Krishna Murali is chairman of AP Film Development Corporation
1 day ago
Ayyanna Patrudu “illegally” arrested for exposing Jagan govt’s scams, says TDP
1 day ago
TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for documents forgery
2 days ago
More
Entertainment
Mili Review: Survival drama worth a watch
‘Enola Holmes 2’ is as enjoyable as its predecessor
Adivi Sesh is back with a gripping teaser of ‘HIT 2’
Fans shower Tabu with birthday wishes as she turns 52
Sony MAX to air Satyadev Kancharana starrer ‘Godse’ on November 6
Director Abhishek Pathak reveals how Akshaye Khanna was the first choice for ‘Drishyam 2’ role
More...
Business
GE Aerospace extends contract with TASL for aircraft engine components
2 hours ago
Apple leads India premium smartphone segment with 40% share
7 hours ago
Markets climb in early trade after two days of fall; turn volatile later
11 hours ago
Rupee gains 25 paise to 82.63 against US dollar in early trade
11 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Forest must be priority
21 hours ago
Opinion: Silent screams behind metallic bars
2 days ago
Opinion: Discuss adapting to climate change
3 days ago
Opinion: 3 capitals means fragile governance
4 days ago
Opinion: Proud Hindu and proud pluralist
5 days ago
Opinion: Ukraine conflict is a war of narratives
7 days ago
Opinion: Debt problems are contagious
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
WhatsApp new feature lets you to hide ‘online’ status
Musk’s job cut hits Twitter India, unaffected employees living in constant fear
Total lunar eclipse on November 8; here’s what you need to know
Apple leads India premium smartphone segment with 40% share
Apple adds News integration to Weather app in iOS 16.2
Twitter back after brief outage for some Indian users
More...
World
PM Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on winning Israel elections
10 hours ago
Israel polls: Netanyahu-led alliance wins majority, Lapid concedes defeat
11 hours ago
US risks losing talented H1-B visa holders to Canada: Study
11 hours ago
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
22 hours ago
More...