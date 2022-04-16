Rains in Telangana ‘very likely’ till April 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Telugu Talli flyover wears a deserted look on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The hope of light rains bringing some respite from the sweltering heat continues to burn bright in Telangana, with weather officials issuing a forecast on Saturday saying light to moderate rain or thundershowers were ‘very likely’ in Telangana till April 20.

In fact, the cloudy sky on Friday appears to have had a slight impact on the day temperature in the city, which fell by 1.6 degrees to be recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius though, on Saturday, the sun appeared to be back in form with the observed maximum temperature being 38.9 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, in the last 24 hours, there were isolated reports of rain across the State, though, in the GHMC limits, only Uppal recorded a minimal rainfall, that too of a measly 0.3 mm. Elsewhere in the State, TSDPS stations recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at Dharur of Vikarabad, where 22 mm of rain was registered.

As for temperatures, TSDPS said the highest in the last 24 hours was 43.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Kerameri in Kumram Bheem Asifabad while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tandur. The temperatures in the State over the next three days could be in the range of 39 to 42 degrees Celsius.

In the GHMC limits, the highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius was recorded at Miyapur. According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, there could be rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night till April 20, with the maximum temperature to be around 39 degrees celsius.

