Telangana cops eye space tech, to tie up with ISRO﻿

Hyderabad: Known for its innovative utilisation of technology to battle crime, the Telangana State Police is going one step ahead to join hands with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Under the collaboration, a space module will be introduced for police officials being trained at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy. It will help them use space technology and related applications for various purposes, including maintenance of law and order.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, speaking at the 22nd KS Vyas Memorial Lecture at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) on Saturday, said ISRO came forward to train police officials at the State Police Academy. “It will be a kind of a Memorandum of Understanding between ISRO and the Telangana Police. We plan to have a small space module in the academy for the officials,” he said, adding that the aim was to expose officials at the police academy to the latest technologies developed by ISRO.

“The techniques learned will be applied in law enforcement. It will hopefully help in crime prevention, detection and traffic management,” he said, adding that the concept was still in planning stage and that it would be taken forward “very soon”.

Former ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar, who delivered a lecture on ‘Space Technology & Maintenance of Law and Order’, said various modules such as space technology should be introduced in the training schedules of the Police Academy to facilitate the Police department to reach out to the needs of the citizens.

He also talked about the various applications of space technology in road navigation, vehicle tracking systems, security applications in railways, decision support systems for fishermen, disaster management, traffic management and maintenance of law and order. ISRO was working on using kerosene and petrol to operate launching vehicles in the near future, he said.

Earlier, the DGP said KS Vyas was always an inspiring person, both to the Police Department and in the people. Elite anti-naxal force Greyhounds, which he founded, was later replicated by other States. K Aruna Vyas, widow of slain IPS officer said Vyas, said he always had a drive to serve the department and the society. It was he who in the late 1980s made helmets compulsory when he was in the Traffic Department, she recalled.