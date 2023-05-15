Monday, May 15, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Made lifestyle changes at 25 to stay focused: Virat Kohli
Telangana excelled despite hurdles created by Centre, says KTR
Yashoda Hospitals: Surgeons complete 50 robotic surgeries within 45-days
TT Impact: Orphaned SSC topper gets financial help to continue education
Telangana to become Shenzhen of India, aims at $150 billion economy in electronics manufacturing
Foxconn electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana: Groundbreaking ceremony conducted
I’m happy to win a medal in World Boxing Championship: Telangana boxer Hussamuddin
TS EAMCET 2023 results to be declared by month-end
BRS gears up for next leg of ‘Operation Maharashtra’
IPL 2023: GT vs SRH Live updates
Telangana’s T-Hub wins National Technology Award
Incredible Husk International to set up husk pallets, plastic recycling unit in Telangana
IPL 2023: RCB’s dominant bowling display rout RR by 112 runs
Mother’s Day: Schemes in Telangana
Hyderabad: Fire mishap at house unearths unaccounted cash of Rs 1.65 crore
Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh join hands again for sequel to ‘iSmart Shankar’
Telangana: Rare anthropomorphic menhir unearthed in Mulugu
Telangana: Three devotees drown in Gandi Cheruvu at Yadadri
8 mins ago
Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya spotted at RTA
22 mins ago
Telangana: CM Cup-2023 sport competitions begins in erstwhile Karimnagar
37 mins ago
TT News @8PM | May 15 | New Karnataka CM, iPhone 15, Barcelona La Liga Title, Rupay New Update
49 mins ago
Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: Six arrested from MP brought back to Hyderabad
53 mins ago
Anasuya Bharadwaj to impress in bold character as Sumathi in ‘Vimanam’
59 mins ago
Made lifestyle changes at 25 to stay focused: Virat Kohli
1 hour ago
Narayanpet Collector suspends two revenue officials
1 hour ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya spotted at RTA
Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: Six arrested from MP brought back to Hyderabad
Somajiguda: Second Biggest High Street Shopping In The Country | Hyderabad | Telangana Today
Hyderabad-based Biophore gets regulatory nod for its Cannabidoil oral solution
Hyderabad: Passenger count at Stadium Metro Station skyrockets during IPL season
Telangana: Mandatory Fire NOC for private junior colleges in abeyance
Rashmikaa enters main draw of Women’s ITF 25 tournament
CM KCR to meet BRS MLAs, MPs on May 17
Yashoda Hospitals: Surgeons complete 50 robotic surgeries within 45-days
RTC electric AC buses ‘E-Garuda’ set to be launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday
IIIT-H offers young researchers programme in Computation Chemistry
TT Impact: Orphaned SSC topper gets financial help to continue education
Telangana to become Shenzhen of India, aims at $150 billion economy in electronics manufacturing
Hyderabad: Couple found dead at KPHB
Cartoon: May 15, 2023
India
Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: Six arrested from MP brought back to Hyderabad
53 mins ago
The nation needs leaders like KCR: Vinayakrao Patil
2 hours ago
SSC notifies for CHSL exam; last date to apply is June 8
2 hours ago
Manipur CM rejects demand for separate administration for Kuki areas
7 hours ago
SC declines to entertain plea against VP, Law Minister in remarks against judiciary
8 hours ago
Education Today
UGC to launch Professors of Practice portal
1 day ago
‘Summer Abhyasa’ for government school students in Telangana
2 days ago
CPGET-2023 undergoes major changes
3 days ago
This course is the alternative for BTech CSE programme
4 days ago
AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64 per cent Cloud services market share globally
Shastri wants in-form youngsters to be included in India’s next T20I assignment
Foxconn manufacturing facility: Groundbreaking ceremony conducted
Indian diaspora in England hail CM KCR’s pro-Dalit programmes
Hyderabad Metro to augment solar power capacity
Here are the top stories of the day - May 4
Telangana
Telangana: Three devotees drown in Gandi Cheruvu at Yadadri
Telangana: CM Cup-2023 sport competitions begins in erstwhile Karimnagar
Hizb-ut-Tahrir case: Six arrested from MP brought back to Hyderabad
Narayanpet Collector suspends two revenue officials
Owaisi lauds TS for Foxconn achievement
Telangana: Rs 5 lakh additonal compensation to farmers displaced by Mallanna Sagar canal
Editorials
Editorial: BJP-mukt Dakshin Bharat
22 hours ago
Editorial: Toppling game exposed
3 days ago
Editorial: Responsible nuclear power
4 days ago
Editorial: Pakistan under siege
5 days ago
Sports
Made lifestyle changes at 25 to stay focused: Virat Kohli
CM KCR lauds new Grandmaster Praneeth, announces cash reward
CM KCR announces support of Rs 50 lakh for chess player
Rashmikaa enters main draw of Women’s ITF 25 tournament
IPL 2023: GT vs SRH Live updates
Shastri wants in-form youngsters to be included in India’s next T20I assignment; move on Kohli, Rohit
Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP failed to fulfill poll promises in AP: Thota Chandrasekhar
2 hours ago
7 dead, 5 injured in ghastly road accident in AP
4 hours ago
Chittoor: Double decker train derails
5 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh introduces new chit fund policy
6 hours ago
RTC electric AC buses ‘E-Garuda’ set to be launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday
7 hours ago
APSDMA sets toll free helpline for state people over info on heatwaves
9 hours ago
Few districts in Andhra Pradesh to hit 47 degrees Celsius
10 hours ago
Videos
TT News @8PM | May 15 | New Karnataka CM, iPhone 15, Barcelona La Liga Title, Rupay New Update
NEWSENSE Web Series Review | Navdeep | Bindu Madhavi | AHA Web Series | Telangana Today
Somajiguda: Second Biggest High Street Shopping In The Country | Hyderabad | Telangana Today
Who Will Be The Next CM Of Karnataka? । DK Shivakumar । Siddaramaiah । #KarnatakaElection
How Basti Dawakhana Helping Needy People | Telangana Today
Best Gadgets 2023 | Trending Gadgets | IPhone, Sony, Alexa
Watch: This Before You Buy Pugs | Shih Tzus, Bulldogs, Pekingese, Boston Terriers, Boxers
TT News @8PM | May 13 | Karnataka Election Results, Gaza Attacks, Mocha Cyclone, Adani Shares
Citadel Review | Episode 3 & 4 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Amazon Prime Video | Telangana Today
New Landmarks Of Hyderabad | Secretariat, Ambedkar Statue, Martyrs Memorial, T Hub, Cable Bridge
Entertainment
Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya spotted at RTA
Anasuya Bharadwaj to impress in bold character as Sumathi in ‘Vimanam’
NEWSENSE Web Series Review | Navdeep | Bindu Madhavi | AHA Web Series | Telangana Today
Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected
Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sithara Entertainments’ upcoming film’s title and first glimpse released
Audible launches their latest Original Audio series ‘Desi Down Under’
Business
Hyderabad-based Biophore gets regulatory nod for its Cannabidoil oral solution
2 hours ago
Supreme Court junks plea to include details of missing persons in census
9 hours ago
Telangana to become Shenzhen of India, aims at $150 billion economy in electronics manufacturing
2 hours ago
CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce
10 hours ago
Gadgets
Google Pixel 7a with upgraded camera, Tensor G2 chip now in India
Poco F5 and F5 Pro launch date and price in India
Amazon Alexa to be more interactive with ChatGPT like features
Flipkart Big Savings Days: No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
Samsung blocks ChatGPT use on company-owned devices: Report
Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design
ViewPoint
Opinion: Regulate AI for democracy
22 hours ago
Opinion: Tripura in Indo-Bangla ties
3 days ago
Opinion: Connections that threaten Asian growth
4 days ago
Opinion: India deserves UNSC seat
5 days ago
Opinion: Neurodiversity in the workplace
6 days ago
Opinion: Bringing economic reforms
7 days ago
Opinion: The politics on reservation
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Best Gadgets 2023 | Trending Gadgets | IPhone, Sony, Alexa
MG Motors announces a price hike on selected models
CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce
iPhone 15, 15 Plus may feature 48MP camera like Pro models
AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64 per cent Cloud services market share globally
Let’s build Twitter 2.0 together, new CEO Linda Yaccarino tells Musk
World
Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected
3 hours ago
Sudan’s military chief freezes bank accounts of rival paramilitary group amid truce attempts
7 hours ago
Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy on surprise visit to the UK
8 hours ago
AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64 per cent Cloud services market share globally
11 hours ago
