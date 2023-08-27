Sunday, Aug 27, 2023
Telangana: Arogya Mahila scheme a boon
Growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at top firms impresses Elon Musk
Trump’s campaign raises USD 7.1 million since his Atlanta mugshot
CM KCR congratulates Telugu film industry for national awards
Hyderabad gears up for vibrant Onam festivities
TSRTC to run 3,000 special buses for Raksha Bandhan
Siddipet: Rampur village passes resolution to vote for Harish Rao
Indian women’s blind cricket team wins historic gold at IBSA World Games
Telangana: Mynampally’s silence sets rumour mills churning
PM Modi exposes himself at BRICS on Chinese occupation claims
Traffic restrictions in view of Hyderabad marathon on Sunday
Centre imposes 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice with immediate effect
Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj denies MLA candidacy rumours
India’s maiden solar mission, ‘Aditya-L1’, likely to be launched on Sept 2: ISRO
DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India’s internal safety audits
Niti Aayog report bursts Gujarat Model bubble
Latest News
Rajasthan saw rise in criminal cases registered against juveniles in 2022 over previous year
57 seconds ago
IAF to join ‘Bright Star-23’ exercise with USA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar
6 mins ago
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI blames Shehbaz Sharif-led govt for inflated power bills
11 mins ago
Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare ‘independence’ from China: Vivek Ramaswamy
16 mins ago
India capable to travel to Moon, Mars, Venus: ISRO chief Somanath
21 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad gears up for vibrant Onam festivities
Minister Niranjan Reddy lauds reach of Rythubadi Telugu YouTube channel
National Dalit Summit begins in Hyderabad
15th Graduation Day celebrated at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology
Telangana DGP asks police officials to gear up to cybercrime challenges
Hyderabad CP holds video conference with traffic officers
TSRTC to run 3,000 special buses for Raksha Bandhan
Persistent Systems plans to create 1000 new jobs in Telangana
Kalki Koechlin speaks at the FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter
Create affordable, happy housing: Venkaiah Naidu tells real estate, infra developers
PM Modi exposes himself at BRICS on Chinese occupation claims
Big Turnout for EducationUSA University Fair in Hyderabad
Traffic restrictions in view of Hyderabad marathon on Sunday
SCCL exam fraud case: Telangana CID arrest one person
Cartoon: August 26, 2023
India
Rajasthan saw rise in criminal cases registered against juveniles in 2022 over previous year
57 seconds ago
IAF to join ‘Bright Star-23’ exercise with USA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar
6 mins ago
India capable to travel to Moon, Mars, Venus: ISRO chief Somanath
21 mins ago
Karnataka govt sets up panel to probe into alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
31 mins ago
Growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at top firms impresses Elon Musk
24 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Medak: Leopard triggers scare in Thimmaipally
Telangana: Arogya Mahila scheme a boon
KTR has series of productive business meetings in Chicago
Telangana: Mynampally’s silence sets rumour mills churning
Kamareddy villages pledge to vote en bloc for KCR
Hyderabad gears up for vibrant Onam festivities
Editorials
Editorial: Death of a dream
1 day ago
Editorial: India on the moon
2 days ago
Editorial: War on inflation continues
3 days ago
Editorial: Tinkering with Nature
4 days ago
Sports
Serie A: AC Milan crush Torino, Verona stun Roma 2-1
West Ham lead Premier League after beating Brighton 3-1
President Murmu congratulates Indian women’s blind cricket team for clinching gold in IBSA World Games
Ahead of Asia Cup, Pakistan go top of ODI rankings
From Neymar to Neves, a look at Al Hilal stars who may play against Mumbai City in AFC Champions League
US Open 2023: With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada Customs officials seize Rs 6.4 crore worth smuggled Gold
12 hours ago
AP: ABS commissioned in Alamanda-Vizianagaram section
17 hours ago
Andhra University to get Industry 4.0 Centre
17 hours ago
Four of NRI family from Andhra killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia
21 hours ago
Will order inquiry on sand scam immediately after returning to power: Chandrababu Naidu
2 days ago
New TTD trust board with 24 members constituted
2 days ago
Youth killed in AP over suspected illicit affair
2 days ago
Videos
Bedurulanka 2012 Movie Review | Kartikeya, Neha Shetty, Clax, Mani Sharma | Telangana Today
Bedurulanka 2012 Pre-Release Interview | Kartikeya With Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, And Ram Prasad
News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Total Voters In Telangana, And Revanth Redy’s Fake Promises
King Of Kotha Review By Saki | Dulquer Salmaan | Abhilash Joshiy | Zee Studios | Telangana Today
India Makes Record Digital Payments (89.5 Million) In 2022 | Highest UPI Transactions | MyGovIndia
Do You Know How Many Voters Are in Telangana? | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
Narendra Modi Applauds ISRO | Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing On Moon | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Historic Journey | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Landed On The Moon | India On Moon | ISRO | Telangana Today
Live: Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Entertainment
Classic film ‘Manmadhudu’ set to re-release in theatres on Aug 29
CM KCR congratulates Telugu film industry for national awards
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to share screen after 17 years?
Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after bagging National Award
Amitabh Bachchan, SRK to come together on screen after 17 years
Hollywood plans to explore origins of oil in film ‘Sands of Fortune’
Business
India, Singapore pilot first live paperless transaction using Trade Trust platform
20 hours ago
Rupa and Company Case: Sebi penalises two entities for violating insider trading norms
21 hours ago
CBDT launches revamped website of Income tax department
22 hours ago
DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India’s internal safety audits
23 hours ago
Gadgets
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
ViewPoint
Opinion: Space is still a risky business
1 day ago
Opinion: Time to regulate AI is now
2 days ago
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
3 days ago
Opinion: Rise of political consultants
4 days ago
Opinion: Earn while you learn
5 days ago
Opinion: Kiska Saath, Kiska Vikas…?
6 days ago
Opinion: Missing the wood for trees
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at top firms impresses Elon Musk
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station
X takes on LinkedIn, opens job hiring Beta for verified companies
China’s Alibaba, S. Korea’s Naver launch GPT rival AI models
ChatGPT shows ‘inappropriate recommendation’ for cancer treatment: Study
Google Chrome’s reading mode may read articles for you
World
IAF to join ‘Bright Star-23’ exercise with USA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar
6 mins ago
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI blames Shehbaz Sharif-led govt for inflated power bills
11 mins ago
Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare ‘independence’ from China: Vivek Ramaswamy
16 mins ago
Growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at top firms impresses Elon Musk
24 mins ago
