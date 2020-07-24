Defeating all odds, tribal youth from Mahabubabad secures seat in AIIMS

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:54 pm

Mahabubabad: The untimely death of his father in 2006 when he was just 11 years old forced him to discontinue his studies from the sixth class. Faced with uncertainty and virtual financial crisis, he started working as a shepherd to complement his mother’s earning. The mother, however, saw the glint in her son’s eyes, a yearning to learn, for academics, and she decided that she would not allow financial difficulties to come in the way of his studies. She put him back in school, in the same class, and there has been no looking back for him since then.

And today, Dr Lukavath Veeranna, now 25, is all set to enter the portals of the prestigious AIIMS, Jodhpur, having secured a seat in MD (Radiology) with a ranking of 3,000 in the special entrance exam for the premier institute held last month. “It has been a tough journey but a satisfying one too,” he says, as he recalls each hurdle that he came across in his life beginning with the the loss of his father when the latter was just 35.

Born to Lukavath Vikoji and Chilukamma in Mangoligudem, a remote tribal thands in Chinna Guduru mandal in the district in 1995, Veeranna passed SSC in 2011 with an impressive score of 564 marks.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Dr Veeranna recalled his school days at Zilla Parishad High School, Jayyaram, “Though I was very interested in studies, I could not perform well in school. But after getting promoted to ninth class, I was fortunate to get whole-hearted support from teachers who came to our school on transfer the same year. In Particular, science teacher Somalingam inspired me a lot. A 45-day special training camp conducted for the 10th class students by the Vandemataram Foundation (VMF) in Thorrur helped me score good marks in SSC,” he said.

Having done well, Veeranna did not face any problem in securing a free seat in the SR Junior College (private college) Padmakshigutta in Hanamkonda under a government scheme. “Initially, I faced a lot of difficulties in comprehending the subjects due to change in medium of instruction, from Telugu to English, in the first year of my intermediate. However, I managed to catch up with the subjects in the second year, and scored 969 marks in final exams, besides getting 1,814th rank in EAMCET (medical stream).

“With my rank, I could have joined either Osmania Medical College or Gandhi Medical College. But I preferred Gandhi Medical College and completed MBBS and House Surgency from there. My next aim was to get a seat in AIIMS. I appeared for the AIIMS entrance exam and secured 3,000th rank and got a seat in MD Radiology at AIIMS, Jodhpur” Dr Veerannna, who will soon be joining the Masters course, said.

He points out that though he did get a seat in MD (General Medicine) in the famous BJ Medical College in Pune, Maharashtra, for his rank in NEET, he decided to join AIIMS.

“But for my mother’s unwavering support, as also the help I got from my science teacher Somalingam, Math teacher Prabhakar and founder of Vandemataram Foundation T Ravinder, the journey would have been different,” Dr Veerana said.

Dr Veeranna’s story should serve as an inspiration for everyone, particularly given the odds stacked against him – the family’s financial background and the early tragedy in his life.

