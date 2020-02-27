Gulf intensifies steps to tackle coronavirus

By | Published: 12:36 am

Jeddah: Countries in Gulf region intensified combating efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus after reports of number of deaths in Iran. It is suspected that Shia Muslim pilgrims who travelled to Qom in Iran are thought to make up the majority of the number of those infected in the region so far. It is noteworthy to mention that several Shia pilgrims from Hyderabad too travel to Iran via Kuwait and Dubai for pilgrimage.

Cases of the coronavirus emerging in the last few days in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Iraq are all linked to Iran, which has emerged as the epicentre of the virus in the region, according to local media reports.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran except Tehran. Bahrain also suspended all flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE until further notice. Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia have already suspended flights to Iran after cases were reported there.

Airlines around the world have been forced to reduce flights as countries try to stop the spread the the virus. On Tuesday, Dubai’s airport authority said that it had suspended all flights to and from Iran with the exception of capital Tehran.

Dubai is vital business hub between Iran and rest of the Middle East where a huge number of Iranians are living. Kuwait, where the number of confirmed cases has risen to eight so far, suspended all national day public celebrations on Tuesday and has also banned sports activities in the country for the next two weeks.

Last week, Kuwait began bringing back 750 of its nationals from Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it continues coordination with its Kuwaiti counterpart to treat the Saudi citizen who contracted the novel coronavirus after arriving in Kuwait from Iran.

