Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: A Chiranjeevi mega show all the way

By | Published: 4:06 pm

As a period film, Sye Raa sustains mass interest without forcing commercial elements that could overpower the true story of a freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, well before the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny. And no special effort to unduly impress the Mega fans or the audiences is evident through the film. Ram Charan, as a maker, demonstrates an honest conviction to narrate history with his father Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Angered at the atrocities of the British Rule, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy at a very young age gets instigated to draw his sword. His mentor Guru Gosayi Venkanna enlightens him about the ways he can counter the oppression and win freedom for his people. When the rulers issue orders seeking taxes even in times of severe drought, Narasimha Reddy starts revolting against it. As a first strike, he kills a British officer to save his fellow citizens from the clutches of the latter’s wicked deeds. With no choice around, the British also employs stern procedures against the fighter and the process culminates into a hazardous trajectory that forces Narasimha Reddy to leave his family and plunge into a direct fight against the British.

But for Chiranjeevi, the film would not have assumed the dimension that it did now. With his masterly performance, he becomes the flesh and blood to the character for it to seem larger than life. And in spite of his age, the actor looks resplendent through the movie. He adds a ferocity and emotional touch that elevates the character. The strong intent to portray a freedom fighter for decades makes him emerge as a victor on the screen. The stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamanna and Nayanthara perform well in the given screen time and live up to expectations. Anushka as Jhansi Lakshmi comes in a special cameo.

Director Surender Reddy maintains a balance in the screenplay revealing the story bit by bit. The characters and the plot unfold slowly and steadily pace up the narrative. On the technical front, camera work by Ratnavelu captures the grandeur of the film with grandiose visuals that bespeak the periodic excellence and music enhance the emotions to the fullest. Dialogues by Burra Sai Madhav give the characters sense and essence to serve the actual purpose of the characterization.

Emotional sequences and action episodes exceed expectations and some of them leave the audience awestruck. On the whole, with Chiranjeevi taking the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions, excitement and some tragic moments, the film has the viewers leave the auditorium with a sense of appreciation for the high standards of a Telugu film.

