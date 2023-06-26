Hyderabad: Three persons arrested for stalking women on social media

The three persons collected the contact numbers of girls staying in a hostel at Ghatkesar and were regularly harassing
Hyderabad: Three persons, C Laxmi Ganesh (20), K Veera Babu (20) and C Durga Raju (25), who were stalking women on social media platforms, were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday.
The three persons collected the contact numbers of girls staying in a hostel at Ghatkesar and were regularly harassing by making unwanted phone calls.
Following a complaint, a case was registered and the police arrested them from Vijaywada and Kakinada.