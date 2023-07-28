New BFI body seeks records from past tenues

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:22 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: In a strongly-worded letter, the Basketball federation of India’s newly-elected president Aadhav Arjuna asked the former BFI president Govindaraj and Secretary General Chander Mukhi Sharma to submit all the records for the past tenure.

Aadhav Arjuna shot a letter after the former officials failed to respond to their mail and a letter dated July 9, 2023. When a new body is elected, the previous body would submit all the documents pertaining to the association and hand over the office.

“We are greatly shocked by your recalcitrant attitude in not even considering the welfare of the basketball community at large as against your personal interest. You being very well aware and formally informed about the election of new body of office bearers for the Basketball Federation of India by way of a letter and email dated 09.07.2023, you have not taken any initiative to handover the documents, records, accounts, minutes books and several other significant documents of BFI to the new body of office bearers in order to conduct its affairs without any hassle,” he wrote.

The new body asked for various documents pertaining to accounts, books, ledger copies of BFI, detailed bank accounts held, cheque books, passbooks, demand drafts, bills, balance sheet, income tax returns and other major documents.